San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32,381 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

