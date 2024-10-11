San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,684 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 970,104 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.61.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

