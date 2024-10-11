San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

