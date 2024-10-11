San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $503.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

