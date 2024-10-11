San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 603 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,090,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $529.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.26. The company has a market capitalization of $479.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

