San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.74. The stock has a market cap of $425.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average of $266.60.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

