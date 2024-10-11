San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.90 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

