San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24,883 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $5,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

BMY opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -73.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.