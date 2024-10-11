Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

