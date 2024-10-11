Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,584 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 191,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 64,346 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,314,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PGX stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

