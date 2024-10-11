Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 93.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.0% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 32.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 1.0 %

WELL stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

