Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

