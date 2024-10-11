Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $197.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

