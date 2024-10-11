Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $903,000 Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.