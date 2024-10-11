Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 17,929 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

