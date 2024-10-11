Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234,803 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Home Depot worth $366,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD remained flat at $409.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 398,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day moving average is $357.09. The company has a market capitalization of $407.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.