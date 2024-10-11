Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 197,818 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197,818 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Entegris stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 79,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,635. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

