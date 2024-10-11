Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 71,851 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,851 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $302,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $601.13. The company had a trading volume of 315,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $608.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.17. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

