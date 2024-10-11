Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NYSE SLB opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

