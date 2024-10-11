Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after buying an additional 228,661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,865,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after buying an additional 30,113 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,857 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

