Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 1087781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after buying an additional 3,056,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after buying an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,175,000 after buying an additional 1,438,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

