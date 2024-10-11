Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares changing hands.

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £13.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Company Profile

Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

