Scotiabank Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.29.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
