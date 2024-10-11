Scotiabank Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $65.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Get Ventas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,318. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.