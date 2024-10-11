Scott Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 224,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 304,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.