Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $2,153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,970.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

