SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 885.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SEEK Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,875. SEEK has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

