Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on SCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.