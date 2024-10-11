SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 4619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $516.68 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

