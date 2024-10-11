Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.04 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 141.30 ($1.85). 4,078,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,369,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.85).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 174 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.28) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,562.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Shaftesbury Capital’s payout ratio is presently -7,500.00%.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

