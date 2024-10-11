Shanthar Pathmanathan Buys 117,647 Shares of CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9) Stock

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9 – Get Free Report) insider Shanthar Pathmanathan bought 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,823.52 ($14,069.95).
Chariot Corporation Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on discovering and developing lithium properties in the United States. The company's flagship property is the Black Mountain project that comprises of 352 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 2,686 hectares located in Natrona County in Central Wyoming.
