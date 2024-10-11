Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $376.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

