Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Financial Analysis

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 35.53% 11.95% 10.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.73 billion 2.00 $976.34 million N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $3.01 billion 2.74 $1.12 billion $0.97 7.16

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Techtronic Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Techtronic Industries and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Techtronic Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops S-872600 an influenza nasal vaccine; S-875670 anCOVID-19 nasal vaccine; S-540956 a nucleic acid adjuvant; S-554110 a nontuberculous mycobacterial infection; S-337395 for RSV infections; S-892216 for COVID-19 therapeutics; Olorofim for invasive aspergillosis; cefiderocol for aerobic gram-negative bacterial infections and infectious diseases; S-268019 a COVID-19 prophylactic vaccine; S-268019 a prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19; ensitrelvir for COVID-19 treatment and prevention; baloxavir for influenza virus infection; S-365598 for HIV infection; and S-555739 for suppressing aggravation of COVID-19. In addition, the company develops S-540956 for nucleic acid adjuvant; S-109802 for post-stroke spasticity; S-151128 for chronic pain; S-588210 and S-531011 for solid tumor; S-309309 for obesity; BPN14770 for Alzheimer's disease and fragile X syndrome; S-588410 for bladder cancer; S-488210 for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-005151 for Acute ischemic stroke and epidermolysis bullosa; Rizmoic for opioid-induced constipation; ADR-001 for decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-222611 for malignant tumor; S-812217 for depression; GRT7039 for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee; SDT-001 for inattentive ADHD; S-588410 for esophageal cancer; SR-0379 for cutaneous ulcer; and S-723595 for type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

