Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. 365,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,970,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $858.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,268,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

