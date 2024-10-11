Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.14) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BRK stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,933.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,938.11. The company has a market capitalization of £288.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4,615.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.14).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

