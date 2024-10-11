Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Declines By 70.4%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

bebe stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

bebe stores Company Profile

Featured Articles

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

