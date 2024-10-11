Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Rises By 575.0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %
NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
