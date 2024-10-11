Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 44.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 455,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 47,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

