Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 44.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 455,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 47,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
