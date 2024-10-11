Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Decreases By 49.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 2,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,894.7 days.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNF stock remained flat at $14.68 during trading on Friday. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

