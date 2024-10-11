Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Decreases By 49.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 2,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,894.7 days.
Clariant Price Performance
CLZNF stock remained flat at $14.68 during trading on Friday. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.
About Clariant
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.