Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rises By 106.3%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRBP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 235,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $61.90.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBP
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,003,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,523,750. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,363,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.