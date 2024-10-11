Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Decreases By 72.3%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
DTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.45.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Read More
