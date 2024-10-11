Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Grows By 245.7%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 245.7% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FTHI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.16. 121,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
