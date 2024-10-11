Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Grows By 245.7%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 245.7% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTHI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.16. 121,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

