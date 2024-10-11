Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Drops By 64.0%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 11.1 %

TSL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 559,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of -4.33.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.