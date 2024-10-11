Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Drops By 64.0%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 11.1 %
TSL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 559,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of -4.33.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
