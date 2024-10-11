Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Increases By 129.2%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the September 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Gratomic stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 203,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.