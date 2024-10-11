Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Drops By 54.6%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the September 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HALB traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,488. Halberd has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

