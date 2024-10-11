Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Expands By 240.4%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the September 15th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 31.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IVP remained flat at $0.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $269,677.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.87. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $116.99.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative net margin of 109.98% and a negative return on equity of 3,040.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

