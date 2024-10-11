Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Drops By 76.4%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE VKQ remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Thursday. 333,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,713. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
