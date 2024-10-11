Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Drops By 60.8%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the September 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,680,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $623,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,486,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JGLO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,690. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.12.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

