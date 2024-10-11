Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Expands By 741.7%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,200. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,646,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 484,529 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.