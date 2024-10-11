Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Expands By 741.7%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,200. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
