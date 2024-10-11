Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Increases By 287.8%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MURGY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. 19,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

